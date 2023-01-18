Brian Walshe, the husband of a missing Massachusetts woman, searched questions on his son's iPad the morning his wife was last seen alive, including "how to stop a body from decomposing" and "10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you’re able to," according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors revealed the disturbing searches during Walshe's court appearance on Jan. 18, one day after authorities issued a murder warrant for Walshe in the death of his wife, Ana Walshe, who has been missing since New Year's Day.

Around 4:55 a.m. on Jan. 1, Walshe searched how long before a body starts to smell, said prosecutors, noting Walshe initially told investigators he last saw his wife between 6 a.m. and 6:10 a.m. that same day.

Brian Walshe has been charged with the murder of his wife, Ana Walshe, according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey. Greg Derr / The Patriot Ledger / Pool via AP

Over the course of the morning, prosecutors said he also searched "how long for someone to be missing to inherit," "can you throw away body parts," "how long does DNA last," "can identification be made on partial remains," "dismemberment and the best ways to dispose of a body," "how to clean blood from wooden floor," and "what happens when you put body parts in ammonia?"

The next day, Walshe's search history contained inquiries such as "hacksaw best method to dismember," "can you be charged with murder without a body," and "can you identify a body with broken teeth."

Walshe is accused of assaulting and beating his wife with the intent to murder her, along with moving her body or remains, according to the criminal complaint. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Tracy Miner, an attorney for Walshe, said in a statement to NBC News that the media had “already tried and convicted Mr. Walshe.”

"It is easy to charge a crime and even easier to say a person committed that crime. It is a much more difficult thing to prove it, which we will see if the prosecution can do," Miner said. "I am not going to comment on the evidence, first because I am going to try this case in the court and not in the media. Second, because I haven’t been provided with any evidence by the prosecution."

Later on Jan. 2, prosecutors said Walshe purchased three rugs and cleaning products. Surveillance footage also appeared to show Walshe carrying and throwing away a heavy garbage bag into a dumpster in Abington, about 15 miles away from his home in Cohasset, on Jan. 3.

Police attempted to recover the items Walshe had discarded, but they had already been destroyed, according to prosecutors. Officials said his Google searches on Jan. 3 included "what is the rate of decomposition of a body found in a plastic bag compared to on a surface in the woods" and "can baking soda mask or make a body smell good."

Walshe spoke to police on Jan. 4, the same day he purchased bath mats, men's clothing, squeegees, and a trash can from Lowe's, TJ Maxx and HomeGoods.

That day, while at the Walshe residence in Cohasset, investigators saw that Walshe's Volvo had a plastic liner and the seats were down. But the next day, the carpet seemed to have been freshly vacuumed. Walshe told investigators he had thrown away the liner.

On Jan. 8, phone records and surveillance footage showed Walshe traveling to his mother's apartment complex in Swampscott, Massachusetts, where there was another dumpster.

Authorities later recovered the contents of the dumpster after they had been moved to a waste transfer station and found 10 trash bags that included a hacksaw, cutting shears, a hatchet, Ana's Covid-19 vaccination card, tape, rugs, clothing, and a Prada purse, which Walshe had previously told investigators his wife was last wearing.

On Monday, Jan. 9, police revealed that investigators had located a blood-stained knife in the basement of the Walshe home the day prior and arrested Walshe.

Ana Walshe. via NBC Boston

Walshe has been held in custody since his Jan. 8 arrest, after being charged with misleading police investigating the disappearance of his wife, to which he also pleaded not guilty.

Ana Walshe's employer, Tishman Speyer, reported her missing on Jan. 4. Authorities said she had a plane ticket to travel to Washington that day, but the ticket wasn't used.

"Ana’s vivacious energy and warmth made her a true friend to so many at Tishman Speyer and in the broader Boston and D.C. communities," the company's CEO, Rob Speyer, said in a statement to NBC News. "We extend our deepest sympathies to all who knew and loved her, especially her three young boys, her mother and her sister. She will be greatly missed."

An attorney for Brian Walshe previously told NBC News that Walshe had informed his wife’s employer she was missing on the 4th, explaining why Walshe was not the first to call police.

In court, prosecutors also said that Ana’s phone seemed to be stationary near the family’s home on New Year’s Eve until about 3:14 a.m. on Jan. 2, when it was turned off. None of Ana’s credit cards have had any activity since her disappearance.

Before his wife went missing, on Dec. 27, Walshe also searched “what’s the best state to divorce from a man."