Brett Favre opens up about concussions and football on Megyn Kelly TODAY

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Brett Favre opens up about concussions and football on Megyn Kelly TODAY

11:01

Speaking live with Megyn Kelly via remote, Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre estimates he may have suffered hundreds or even thousands of concussions during his career, and says “head injuries and concussions were never considered a problem long-term until now.” He says that at age 48, his short-term memory and word retrieval skills have deteriorated.

