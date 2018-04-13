Brett Favre opens up about concussions and football on Megyn Kelly TODAY

Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter
Speaking live with Megyn Kelly via remote, Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre estimates he may have suffered hundreds or even thousands of concussions during his career, and says “head injuries and concussions were never considered a problem long-term until now.” He says that at age 48, his short-term memory and word retrieval skills have deteriorated.
Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter
Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter