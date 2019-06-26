The family of a 5-year-old boy who was thrown from a balcony at the Mall of America in April said he has undergone more than 15 surgeries and procedures for serious injuries and remains in intensive care more than two months after the incident.

"While the miracle of his survival is what we celebrate and thank Jesus for every day, we must also acknowledge that our beautiful boy has been on a very challenging road to recovery,'' the family said in a statement to NBC News on Wednesday.

In late April, the family announced the boy, identified only as Landen, was conscious and no longer in critical condition. But the latest update revealed the severity of injuries he continues to face.

"It has been so hard for our young son and our family,'' they said. "Up until now we have let our hopes govern what we have revealed to the public.

"However, the injuries and severe complications have now resulted in more than 15 separate medical procedures or surgeries, including surgeries for two broken arms and a broken leg, removal of his spleen, procedures for fluid in his lungs and stomach, as well as for facial and skull fractures; and just this past weekend, he had a stent placed in a vein that runs through his liver because of the serious complications he continues to endure."

The boy was thrown down about 40 feet from a third-floor balcony at the famous mall in Minnesota on April 12 by Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, who fled the scene, authorities said.

Aranda, 24, was sentenced to 19 years in prison on June 3 for first-degree attempted murder.

He told police he had come to the mall looking to kill someone after women there had rejected his advances. He randomly decided on the boy after initially targeting an adult.

An online fundraiser for the boy has raised more than $1 million to help cover the medical bills for his numerous surgeries.

"He remains in intensive care where he has been since his admission, under constant treatment and monitoring, and we are still unsure when our family will be able to return home,'' the family said.

"Throughout, your support has lifted each of us and reminded us of the power of God’s love. But our focus must continue to be solely on his recovery and the health of our entire family. Thanks again to each of you for your prayers and best wishes. Please continue to pray for him."