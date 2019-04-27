Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 27, 2019, 5:28 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

A five-year-old boy who was thrown from a balcony at the Mall of America two weeks ago is no longer in critical condition. The hopeful news came on Friday through a statement shared by the boy's family's attorney, Stephen Tillitt.

"We are so elated to let you know that our son is now alert and conscious and is no longer in critical condition!" read the statement. "We are now turning our focus to additional surgeries, healing, rehabilitation and eventually a return home, which we hope will happen by June."

The boy, identified only as Landon, was thrown down almost 40 feet from a third floor balcony at the famous mall in Minnesota on April 12 by Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda. Aranda, 24, told authorities that he had come to the mall looking to kill someone. He had apparently been looking to kill an adult, but chose the boy instead. Aranda has been charged with attempted murder and is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Aranda's unthinkable act was brought on by feelings of rejection after trying to talk to women at the mall and not getting the responses he wanted. Aranda had been previously banned from the Mall of America for other incidents there. He is due in court again on May 14.

While Landon suffered broken bones and head trauma from the fall, he did not sustain extensive brain damage. And although his road to recovery may be long, his family is rejoicing that he is conscious and no longer in critical condition.

A GoFundMe page for Landon has drawn support from over 28,000 contributors around the world and raised more than $1 million.

"Your love and generosity overwhelms and means so much to us!" Landon's family said in the statement.

The family went on to ask for continued support and respect for their privacy as they try to help their son through this shocking ordeal.

"Please keep praying for our son and may our loving God bless you and everyone you love," they said.