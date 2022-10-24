A Boy Scout troop with 16 kids was rescued after being stranded in a New Mexico forest

A Boy Scout troop that included 16 children had to be helicoptered to safety from a New Mexico forest earlier this month after being trapped by "heavy rains and rising rivers," police said.

Rescuers brought 25 people to safety on Oct. 9 after the Boy Scout troop from El Paso, Texas, became stranded near the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument, the New Mexico State Police said in a news release with video footage of the rescue.

Heavy rains flooded areas around their campsite and made the river treacherous to cross, police said.

Helicopters from the New Mexico State Police and New Mexico National Guard were sent to help the group, which included nine adults and 16 children. Two of the adults were hikers who also became stranded by the inclement weather, which created a triangle of water around their campsite.

Footage from the New Mexico State police shows a pair of children being hoisted to safety into a helicopter. The rescue took 10 hours due to the dangerous weather, police told NBC affiliate KCRA.

“It was pretty challenging getting in there,” New Mexico State Police hoist operator Kurtus Tenorio told KCRA. “It took us probably double the time it normally would have.”

The Boy Scout troop was taken to the national park's visitor center and reunited with their families, police said. No injuries were reported. The names of those rescued weren't released.

"Lots of smiles, lots of hugs and high-fives," Tenorio said. "That was pretty heartwarming."