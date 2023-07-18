7-year-old killed by golf cart driven by 3-year-old in Florida

A 3-year-old driving a golf cart fatally hit a 7-year-old in Florida Monday, authorities say.

The crash happened on a private property in Lee County, which is in the southwestern part of the state, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, which detailed the incident in a press release obtained by TODAY.com.

The driver "was traveling in a north direction, approaching a right curve near the property residence," the release reads, later noting that the 7-year-old "was standing in the front yard of the residence."

"The front of (the golf cart) collided with (the 7-year-old)," the release says.

The child had critical injuries and "was transported to an area hospital and pronounced deceased," the statement continues.

Neither child has been publicly named, but the release says both children were boys and Fort Myers natives. It says neither boy was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

A homicide investigator and a crash investigator are assigned to the case, the release says.

TODAY.com reached out to Florida Highway Patrol for additional information.