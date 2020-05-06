9-year-old boy in bubble 'throws out' 1st pitch at Korean baseball game

Sign up for our newsletter

Bubbles aren’t just for baseball players to blow while chewing gum.

The Korea Baseball Organization, in South Korea, opened its season on Tuesday and a boy in a bubble "threw out” the first pitch while maintaining social distance before the Lotte Giants and KT Wiz took the field.

KBO team uses a boy in a bubble for a socially distanced first pitch!!!! @wusa9 @WUSA9sports pic.twitter.com/fBCpgXSbPL — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) May 5, 2020

"KBO team uses a boy in a bubble for a socially distanced first pitch!!!!" Darren Haynes, an anchor with WUSA in Washington, D.C., tweeted.

Lee Raon, 9, was the boy in the bubble, reported Reuters. In the clip, Raon, flanked by a pair of mascots, rolled from the pitcher’s mound to home plate, where he shared a high-five with the catcher.

The game was played without fans and coaches wore masks. And though no one was in the stands, seeing some baseball was a welcome sight for many fans.

“We’ve been stuck at home long enough but I’m so excited to see the game,” Kim Su-hong, a 27-year-old firefighter, told Reuters.

Major League Baseball announced in mid-March it postponed its season by two weeks. To date, it has not revealed any specific plans for when the season will begin.

Fans all over the world have been clamoring for the return of sports, as leagues around the globe have suspended play due to the coronavirus.

In fact, some sportscasters became bored they have taken to calling the play-by-play of life’s mundane moments.