A 10-year-old boy from Maryland is in stable condition after being bitten by a shark at a popular resort in the Bahamas, authorities said.

The boy was bitten on the right leg while “participating in an expedition in a Shark Tank at a local resort” at around 4 p.m. ET on Jan. 15, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in statement.

The boy was taken to a hospital and listed as stable, authorities said. An investigation by police is underway.

A couple who said they were in the tank when the attack happened told NBC News correspondent Emilie Ikeda that it occurred at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island.

“We saw the shark like hone in on him, and then just like a pool of blood afterwards,” Tori Massie said on TODAY.

The Massies were part of a group participating in an experience called “Walking With the Sharks” run by an outside company, Blue Adventures by Stuart Cove.

Authorities did not say where exactly on the resort grounds the attack happened. NBC News reached out to both the Atlantis Resort and Blue Adventures by Stuart Cove for comment and has not heard back.

NBC News also reached out to the U.S. Embassy in the Bahamas, but didn’t immediately receive a response.

The experience was described on the resort's website as "easy and fun" with "no swimming experience necessary." It allows visitors to "see Caribbean reef sharks and nurse sharks up close."

Promotions for the “Walking With the Sharks” experience have been removed from the Atlantis resort’s website.

The Massies, who said they signed a waiver before the experience, said the encounter began with guides leading them into the tank.

"Once the little boy came down, it just kind of took like a dark turn," Tori Massie said.

After one of the sharks bit the boy, everyone rushed out of the water while the child and his parents were taken to a nursing station, the couple said.

Gavin Naylor, the director of the Florida Program for Shark Research at the Florida Museum, told Ikeda that attacks in the wild are rare.

However, putting the sharks in a tank could make them more aggressive due to the stress of being restricted.

"I’m a little surprised that there haven’t been more of these accidents," Naylor said. "People should remember that these are not pets. They’re not trainable. These are wild animals that are contained in an aquarium."

Police Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told NBC News on Tuesday that she couldn’t explain what protections were in place at the expedition.