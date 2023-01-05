Boy, 2, killed after tree falls onto home during powerful California storm

A 2-year-old boy was among at least two people killed after a storm swept through California, knocking down trees, flooding streets and leaving thousands in the dark.

The child, who has not been identified, was sitting on a living room couch Wednesday evening when the tree crashed through the roof of the mobile home in Occidental, “pinning or landing” on top of him, a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

The boy’s father and a neighbor were able to free the child. Fire personnel performed CPR but the boy was pronounced dead from his injuries just before 6 p.m.

The sheriff’s office spokesperson said the boy’s father and mother were home at the time but they did not report any injuries.

In Fairfield, a 19-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle collision at around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the woman was driving down a partially flooded road when the car she was in hydroplaned and crashed into a utility pole.

“Unfortunately, speed unsafe for conditions was likely the primary reason for the collision, with water on the road being a contributing factor,” the Fairfield Police Department said.

Her name was not released.