Boy, 2, killed after tree falls onto home during powerful California storm

The child was sitting on a living room couch when the tree crashed through the roof of the mobile home in Occidental, “pinning or landing” on top of him.
San Francisco Department of Public Works employees use chainsaws to cut up a tree that was toppled by high winds on January 05, 2023 in San Francisco, California.
A massive winter storm hit Northern California on Wednesday bringing flooding rains and damaging wind. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
By Minyvonne Burke

A 2-year-old boy was among at least two people killed after a storm swept through California, knocking down trees, flooding streets and leaving thousands in the dark.

The child, who has not been identified, was sitting on a living room couch Wednesday evening when the tree crashed through the roof of the mobile home in Occidental, “pinning or landing” on top of him, a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

The boy’s father and a neighbor were able to free the child. Fire personnel performed CPR but the boy was pronounced dead from his injuries just before 6 p.m.

The sheriff’s office spokesperson said the boy’s father and mother were home at the time but they did not report any injuries.

In Fairfield, a 19-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle collision at around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the woman was driving down a partially flooded road when the car she was in hydroplaned and crashed into a utility pole.

“Unfortunately, speed unsafe for conditions was likely the primary reason for the collision, with water on the road being a contributing factor,” the Fairfield Police Department said.

Her name was not released.

