Boston reporter shares clip of her accent slipping — and fans are loving it

A Boston reporter just shared an outtake from one of her recent on-air reports and it’s wicked awesome.

Ellen Fleming, who works as a Massachusetts State House reporter for NBC News affiliate WWLP-22News, is winning the hearts of Twitter users from around the world after posting a video where her accent unexpectedly slips out during a serious moment.

In the clip, Fleming says, "Parts of this bill are similar to the executive orders that have already been put in place in New Hampsha." The reporter, who meant to say "New Hampshire," then pauses, corrects her mistake and clearly enunciates the words.

Fleming poked fun at the relatable moment, which never actually aired on TV and was only an outtake, on Twitter and shared the 10-second clip, captioning it, "Sometimes that Boston accent slips out when you least expect it."

The video has racked up over 12.5 million views since Fleming posted it on Thursday, and the reporter told TODAY.com that she's been quite amused by the reaction she's received.

"It’s been a lot of fun, people certainly have their opinions on how they feel about the Boston accent, but it’s been mostly positive!" she told us via Twitter.

Fleming is a Massachusetts State House reporter. Courtesy David Le

Whether from Boston or elsewhere, many Twitter users could relate to Fleming's accent mishap.

“This happens to me a lot — can’t shake my Staten Island roots!” one wrote.

Another commented, “I love it! My wife is from Connecticut, now lives here in Iowa. Combine that with her Italian heritage and it’s a show stopper when it comes out in the heartland. 😛.”

Many other reporters also chimed in to say they could relate.

"40 years ago as a young news anchor/reporter at a very small-market television station in southeast Oklahoma my Boston accent would slip out from time to time," one said.

Another wrote, “This has happened far too often to me live on air 😂 Still love my accent!!"

And besides, some other New Englanders outside of Massachusetts often call New Hampshire "New Hampsha."

"That’s how those of us from southern New Hampshire might say it anyway!" one Twitter user commented. Another wrote, "To be honest, that’s actually how it’s pronounced, you were absolutely correct."

Fleming even got the seal of approval from New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who shared her post and captioned it, "New Hampsha is just fine by us, @EllenFlem."