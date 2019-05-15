Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 15, 2019, 4:11 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

A new survey has found that having a Boston accent is wicked hawt.

Travel company Big 7 asked its 1.5 million social media followers which accents across the U.S. are the sexiest, and it turns out having one from Boston is sexier than spotting Tawm Brady and Mahhk Wahlberg wearing tight Sawx jerseys at last call at the bah.

No truth to the rumor that the survey of sexiest accents in the U.S. was actually conducted by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Getty Images

Boston finished No. 2 in the ranking of the top 50 sexiest accents, leading some to believe that the survey was actually run by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, or that Chahlene from Southie haaacked the computah to rig the findings.

"One of America’s most imitated and parodied accents, Boston almost comes out on top of the country’s sexiest accents,'' Big 7 wrote in its findings. "And yes, just like Mahhhhk Wahlberg, locals really do say 'pahk yuh cahr in hahvuhd yahd.'"

Ranking first among sexiest accents is the lilting drawl of Texas.

Somewhere Tim Riggins from "Friday Night Lights" is hoisting a cold beer in his lawn chair in the backyard and declaring "Texas forever" in celebration. (Never mind that he was played by a Canadian actor, Taylor Kitsch.)

Coming in at No. 3 is New York, which hates finishing behind Boston in anything. Sen. Bernie Sanders and his Brooklyn accent demand a recount.

Voters also determined that there is a subset of the New York accent that is literally the least sexy accent in the country.

Sorry to Lawnguyland, er, Long Island, which finished in dead last at No. 50. Billy Joel and Fran Drescher are going to be crushed.

Tony Soprano would also like a word with youse guys to give you a smack upside da freakin' head, as the New Jersey accent came in at No. 49.

Rounding out the top five are Maine at No. 4 and the nasally "Da Bears!" accent of Chicago in fifth. Other distinctive dialects on the list are the Yoopers from Michigan (No. 14); Cajun (No. 15); Baltimorese (No. 18) and Pennsylvania Dutch (No. 41).

General American, which Big 7 defined as "what you’re most likely to hear on the radio or TV, where it’s near impossible to tell where the newscasters are from," came in at No. 32 on the list.

Yet all of them except Texas take a back seat to the seductive Bostonian tones that are apparently loved by more than just Seamus from Springfield. How do ya like them apples?