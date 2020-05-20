Body matching missing former WWE star found in LA pier

A body matching the description of former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard, who went missing while swimming with his son over the weekend, was found Wednesday morning at Venice Pier.

The discovery was made around 2:19 a.m., according to a tweet by the Los Angeles County Fire Department's Lifeguard Division. The body "matches the description of Sunday’s missing swimmer," the tweet read.

#PierIC at 2:19AM @lacolifeguards @LACOFD @LAPDHQ respond to #VenicePier to a report of a body along the shoreline that matches the description of Sunday’s missing swimmer. Crews on-scene extricate from the water and transfer to @lacountymec pic.twitter.com/b5xYmCOBkj — LACoFD Lifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) May 20, 2020

Gaspard, 39, was last seen on Sunday afternoon while swimming with his 10-year-old son at Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

He was about 50 yards offshore when a lifeguard saw that a "wave had crashed over Mr. Shad Gaspard and he was swept out to sea," the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

"He was last seen wearing black and gray shorts and has tattoos on his right shoulder and left chest," police said.

Gaspard's son was found and did not require treatment at a hospital.

Chief Ken Haskett, with the fire department's Lifeguard Section, told NBC News that the lifeguard tried to pull Gaspard and his son to safety.

"He was going to try to rescue both," he said. "But the father, in his last few words, said, 'Save my son.'"

Gaspard pushed his son to the lifeguard, before "he got pushed back down under a wave and that's the last he's been seen," Haskett said.

The wrestler was part of the WWE team Cryme Tyme and, since he stopped wrestling, he has pursued an acting career, according to NBC Los Angeles. He appeared in the movies "Get Hard" and "Think Like A Man Too," and the television shows "Big Time Rush" and "Key and Peele," among others.

In a statement posted on Tuesday, the wrestling organization said, "WWE’s thoughts are with the family of Shad Gaspard. Please continue to keep them in your thoughts during this difficult time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.