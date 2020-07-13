Body found at Lake Piru in California where actress Naya Rivera went missing

A body has been found at Lake Piru in California where actress Naya Rivera went missing, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

"The recovery is in progress," the office noted on Twitter, adding that a news conference will take place at 2 p.m. at the lake.

"The Medical Examiner's Office has been notified and is responding," the statement said. "Identification has not yet been made."

Rivera had been boating with her 4-year-old son Wednesday afternoon when she went missing. The boy was found asleep and wearing a life vest late Wednesday afternoon and told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but Rivera did not.

The sheriff's office has said Rivera and her son were the only people on the boat she had rented when it went out on the water.

In the area where the boat was found, the water was about 30 feet deep, authorities said. Visibility in the water during the day was about eight to 10 inches and there was lots of debris and full-size trees under the water and "varying depths."

On Thursday, the sheriff's office said it was presuming that Rivera drowned in the lake. Deputy Chris Dyer said there were no signs of foul play or anything that went wrong "besides a tragic accident."

Several agencies have assisted in the search on Lake Piru, about 50 miles northwest of Los Angeles, the sheriff's office said.

Rivera starred in six seasons of the Fox series “Glee” as cheerleader Santana Lopez.

This story was originally published on NBCNews.com