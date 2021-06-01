Bobbie Thomas is honoring late husband Michael Marion on their first anniversary since his death last December.

On Monday, the TODAY contributor shared a video on Instagram featuring her following behind him while he walked slowly in a parking lot.

“Our first anniversary without you ... I can’t help but remember this win for us last year today,” she captioned the clip.

She then added lyrics from Sean "Diddy" Combs and Faith Evans' 1997 hit, "I'll Be Missing You."

“’Every step I take, every move I make / Every single day, every time I pray / I'll be missing you Thinkin' of the day, when you went away / What a life to take, what a bond to break / I'll be missing you,’” she wrote.

Marion had a stroke in 2019 when he was 40, and later struggled with health issues. He died at 42 on Dec. 1, 2020, after ending up in the hospital for organ trouble, Thomas said last year.

In addition to Thomas, Marion was survived by their son, Miles, 6.

“He was so worth it. I only wish people could have been more intimately aware of how worth it he was and why I would do it all again and again without a second thought," Thomas said in a statement shortly after his death. "He was a rare, devoted force of unconditional love in my life who made me feel so loved, so beautiful, and unequivocally supported.”

In March, Thomas posted an Instagram video, in which she updated fans about how she was doing before she returned to TV with an appearance on HSN.

"Back in December, I shared that we lost my husband, Michael. It’s really tough to say that out loud still,” she said. “Doesn’t feel real, but I've been so lucky to have a little pause where I can take a minute and be with Miles and family and friends.

"The world is dealing with so much right now. There are a lot of people dealing with loss, and I feel pretty lucky that I haven't had to resume all of my responsibilities right away.”