BMX star Pat Casey dies at 29 following a motocross bike accident

The unexpected death of BMX rider Pat Casey has pulled the motocross community into grief.

The 29-year-old died on June 6 after being ejected from a bike while riding with friends at Slayground Motorcross Park — a freestyle motocross track in San Diego. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the death of the professional BMX rider in a press release.

Pat Casey participates in BMX Dirt Practice during X Games Austin at Circuit of The Americas on June 2, 2016 in Austin, Texas. Rick Kern / WireImage

According to the medical examiner, Casey was riding a motocross bike when he lost control, was ejected and fell. Paramedics responded at the scene at 2:45 p.m. local time to find Casey pulseless and not breathing. Despite advanced cardiac life support measures to save his life, the athlete could not be resuscitated.

The official USA Cycling released a statement on Instagram regarding Casey’s passing, describing him as a dedicated husband and father.

“We are saddened to hear about the passing of BMX legend Pat Casey,” the statement said. “Pat was a member of our inaugural BMX Freestyle National Team in 2018, a multi-time X Games medalist, and made his mark immeasurably on the BMX community. Off the bike, Pat was a dedicated husband and father to his wife, Chase, his son, Reid, and his daughter, Taytum. Our condolences go to his family, friends, and the BMX community.”

On Instagram, the BMX leg of Vans mourned Casey’s death in a post featuring photos of the athlete.

“Our hearts are heavy following the news that Pat Casey tragically passed away following a freestyle motocross accident yesterday. Our thoughts are with Pat’s family during this time,” their statement reads. “Pat was a beloved member of the Vans team since 2010, and his passing brings a world of emotions for all of us at Vans and the BMX community worldwide. Having been such an integral part of this community, there’s endless stories to share about Pat. Please join us in sharing your favorite memory in the comments so that we can all reflect and celebrate him together.”

“Thoughts and prayers for the family. Tomorrow is never promised. Live and love,” one user commented on a May 25 post shared by Casey on Instagram before his death.

“Rest in peace, thanks for every good vibe shared around the world, BMX mourning, BMX life,” another replied to the post.

In a profile page about Casey, Van’s hailed the rider for being an “innovator” in the global realm of BMX and the only person to have ever performed a trick called a “fakie cashroll.”

“Pat’s daily sessions are on a level that few will ever touch,” the profile reads in part. “Pat has stacked wins across the world, but you’ll find him most comfortable on his home turf with his family. Especially getting to session with his oldest son (and future beast) Reid.”