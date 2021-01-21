Black and South Asian Americans celebrate 'My Vice President' on social media

Black and South Asian Americans on social media are sharing ways Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration has been one to remember.
People spoke of the significance of sharing the moment with their families, particularly their Black and brown daughters. Many shared photos on Twitter and Instagram of their household gathering to watch on television as Harris took the oath of office.
Many celebrated representation, others shared inside jokes and some spoke of the emotional resonance of watching the first Black and South Asian American to become vice president of the United States.
This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.