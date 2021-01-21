IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Black and South Asian Americans celebrate 'My Vice President' on social media

"Anything is possible, but it’s different when you see it!" one Twitter user said.
Kamala Harris is sworn in as the 49th US Vice President by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor
Kamala Harris is sworn in as the 49th US Vice President by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington.Saul Loeb / AP
By Sakshi Venkatraman

Black and South Asian Americans on social media are sharing ways Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration has been one to remember.

Girls react to display of representation after Kamala Harris’ swearing-in

Jan. 21, 202104:35

People spoke of the significance of sharing the moment with their families, particularly their Black and brown daughters. Many shared photos on Twitter and Instagram of their household gathering to watch on television as Harris took the oath of office.

Many celebrated representation, others shared inside jokes and some spoke of the emotional resonance of watching the first Black and South Asian American to become vice president of the United States.

Sakshi Venkatraman

Sakshi Venkatraman is an intern with NBC News Digital. 