Black and South Asian Americans celebrate 'My Vice President' on social media

Black and South Asian Americans on social media are sharing ways Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration has been one to remember.

People spoke of the significance of sharing the moment with their families, particularly their Black and brown daughters. Many shared photos on Twitter and Instagram of their household gathering to watch on television as Harris took the oath of office.

Many celebrated representation, others shared inside jokes and some spoke of the emotional resonance of watching the first Black and South Asian American to become vice president of the United States.

Inauguration Day is extra special for my family. My niece in the US is also Black and South Asian and gets to witness someone that looks like her become the Vice President of United States. Maybe my niece will be the president one day❤️ @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/OaUlgL6EpM — Ravi Kahlon (@KahlonRav) January 20, 2021

My Vice President is black. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/tproXI3z14 — AJ King (@allday_ajking) January 20, 2021

This is what it’s about. Three generations. My mother, my wife, and my daughter watching history. A Black woman being sworn in as Vice President of the United States of America. Thank you @KamalaHarris and congratulations! pic.twitter.com/lgsO2X8PCx — Gary (@masterwilliams) January 20, 2021

Today, my kids will watch a Black woman sworn in as Vice President of the United States. And this moment will be just as important for my son to watch as my daughter. Thank you @KamalaHarris. — Wes Moore (@iamwesmoore) January 20, 2021

Congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris! I’m so excited for my daughter! Anything is possible but it’s different when you see it! pic.twitter.com/qyErU12kci — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 20, 2021

Dropped my daughter off at school and before she got out of the car I told her when I picked her up there will be a Black woman as Vice President. Her face lit up like sunshine. Amid all the craziness, been little time to acknowledge and savor that. But what a day. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) January 20, 2021

It matters. Happy Inauguration everyone. pic.twitter.com/eGZWpQAWoh — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 20, 2021

"as an indian-american woman who always wished to feel more represented as a kid, i'm elated to have an indian and black woman as vice president" and "kamala harris is a politician and has supported many policies and actions i don't agree with" are two statements that can coexist — yati⁷ | kintsugi ✨ (@xYati25x) January 20, 2021

For those who need to hear it, it's perfectly fine to celebrate Kamala Harris being South Asian, a daughter of an immigrant Indian mom, who is proud of her culture. It's a big deal for many of us, especially with Desi daughters, that she is the VP of this country. Enjoy it. — Wajahat "Notoriously Brown" Ali (@WajahatAli) January 20, 2021

ngl when kamala got sworn in i was crying a lil bit cause wow a desi woman is the vice president of the us — ًd (@magdasfc) January 20, 2021

My VICE PRESIDENT is a WOMAN! A BLACK ASIAN WOMAN FROM THE BAY!!❤️🌹❤️@SenKamalaHarris — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) January 20, 2021

A Black woman is the Vice-President of the United States. These tears are real and my hope for America is even more so. #KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/Axl4jJkjD0 — Kristin Hopkins (@kristinbhopkins) January 20, 2021

crying tears of coconut milk as i watch kamala harris: mother of all masalas, dosa deewani, an enlightened idli in this monsoon of a nation, being sworn into office along dearest chacha joe today. this is what it means to be desi in this wonderful nation 🌶🥥 we made it yall 💖 — LIL TAS🅱️EEH📿 (@yungburqa) January 20, 2021

Tears running down my face and into my chutney as i eat my dosa while Kamala aunty makes history. I look down at my son eating his idli and can’t help but say, “we did it Joe.” — Zain Khazi (@inzainkhazi) January 20, 2021

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.