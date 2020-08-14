Woman tossed out of her jeans after being charged by bison

A bystander captured the moments a bison charged at a woman in South Dakota.

In the video, a group of motorcycle riders approach a herd of bison scattered in the middle of a road at Custer State Park, but one woman gets too close to a mother and her calf.

The bison tossed the woman out of her jeans, seen here. Jo Reed via TMX.news

The bison charges at her and manages to get its horns into her jeans. The animal then throws the woman around and tosses her out of her pants before she manages to escape.

The person who recorded the encounter wants it to serve as a reminder about what can happen when getting too close to a wild animal.

There have been other bison attacks this year at Yellowstone National Park.

In May, a woman was knocked down by one after the park reopened following a closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. In June, a bison gored a 72-year-old woman trying to take photos, and last month, another woman played dead after a bison charged at her and a companion.