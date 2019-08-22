This may not be the up-close look at animals this family was expecting.

A herd of bison at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming ran toward a car last week while a family on vacation sat inside the vehicle. The family was enjoying the sight of the stampeding bison until one of the animals plowed right into their car.

The driver thinks someone else’s car alarm nearby caused the stampede.

"Oh man, there goes the money. Thanks for not taking the insurance,” joked one of the people in the car.

Encounters with bison have raised plenty of eyebrows this summer. Earlier this month, a man made headlines for petting a bison at the park. A few weeks before that, a 9-year-old girl was tossed in the air when a bison ran at her.