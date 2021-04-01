Bishop Michael Curry reacts to Harry and Meghan's recent TV interview

The American bishop who presided over the 2018 marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has given his take on the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last month.

The Most Rev. Michael Curry was asked on the 3rd hour of TODAY Thursday about his reaction to the sit-down, which included the former Meghan Markle, who is biracial, saying there were "concerns and conversations" among the royal family ahead of son Archie's birth about "how dark his skin might be."

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"Where I finally landed was, I said to somebody, remember, everybody involved in this, they're all people," Curry said. "And you know what, we need to cut everybody some slack as they say on the streets and give them a break."

Curry, who is the first African American to serve as presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, urged forgiveness in the wake of the couple's interview, which sent a shockwave through the British royal family.

"And you know what, I invite everybody to pray for the two of them, pray for their family, pray for the U.K., pray for us all that we find a way to deal with past harms, to heal, to forgive, to reconcile," he said.

Curry became the first American to preach at a British royal wedding when he delivered a memorable sermon at Meghan and Harry's nuptials at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

"I was surprised by all the attention after the royal wedding," he told TODAY in 2018. "I really didn't expect that. But what I've been more surprised by has been that what resonated was the message of love. It wasn't me. I mean, I delivered it. But it was actually the message of love."

Related:

Love wasn't exactly the theme of last month's interview with Winfrey, as the couple described conflicts within the royal family and Meghan's suicidal thoughts from the intense tabloid media coverage of their lives.

Queen Elizabeth II issued a statement after the interview saying the family was "saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan."

A royal source also told NBC News last month that Buckingham Palace is considering hiring someone to head up diversity efforts after Meghan's claims about the concerns about Archie's skin color. Harry's brother, Prince William, also denied the family is racist and was reportedly "angry and upset" following the interview.