Bill Cosby retrial opens with 'big win for the prosecution,' expert says

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

04:55

Amy Holmes of PBS’s “In Principle,” former federal prosecutor Lis Wiehl and Akbar Gbaja Biamila of “American Ninja Warrior” join Megyn Kelly to discuss the topics of the day, including the start of Bill Cosby’s second trial. Wiehl says that it’s a “big, big win for the prosecution” that an additional five women who have accused Cosby will be allowed to testify this time.

