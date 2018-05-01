Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Bill Clinton apologizes to Monica Lewinsky: Megyn Kelly roundtable

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Jun.05.201812:01

Megyn Kelly TODAY welcomes NBC’s Craig Melvin, Amy Holmes of PBS’ “In Principle,” and former U.S. attorney Daniel Goldman to discuss the day’s headlines, including former President Bill Clinton’s response to criticism for comments he made on TODAY Monday. “I think your nickname should be ‘bombs away,”” Holmes tells Melvin regarding his questions to Clinton.

