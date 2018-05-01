Bill Clinton apologizes to Monica Lewinsky: Megyn Kelly roundtable

Get the latest from TODAY
Megyn Kelly TODAY welcomes NBC’s Craig Melvin, Amy Holmes of PBS’ “In Principle,” and former U.S. attorney Daniel Goldman to discuss the day’s headlines, including former President Bill Clinton’s response to criticism for comments he made on TODAY Monday. “I think your nickname should be ‘bombs away,”” Holmes tells Melvin regarding his questions to Clinton.
