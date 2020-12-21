Biden receives COVID-19 vaccine, praises Trump's 'Operation Warp Speed'

President-elect Joe Biden received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday in Wilmington, Delaware, telling Americans seconds after getting the shot "there's nothing to worry about."

Biden received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at ChristianaCare Hospital. The shot was administered by Tabe Masa, a nurse practitioner and head of employee health services at the hospital.

Seconds after he received the shot, Biden, wearing a face mask, said his fellow Americans had nothing to fear in receiving the vaccine.

"I'm doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared, when it's available, to take the vaccine," Biden said. "There's nothing to worry about. I'm looking forward to the second shot."

Biden also praised President Donald Trump for his administration's efforts in helping accelerate the process of bringing COVID-19 vaccines to Americans.

"I think the administration deserves some credit getting this off the ground with Operation Warp Speed," Biden said.

"This give us great hope," he said.

Bien's wife, Dr. Jill Biden received her first dose of the vaccination earlier Monday, the transition said.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are expected to receive the vaccine next week.

The Biden transition team told reporters during a Friday briefing call that staggering their vaccinations was "consistent with security and medical protocols" and it was recommended by medical and health experts. Asked for the reasoning for that recommendation, incoming press secretary Jen Psaki declined to go into further detail.

