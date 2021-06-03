Biden to meet Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle later this month

President Joe Biden will meet with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a trip to the United Kingdom later this month, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Thursday.

Biden will be in the U.K. to take part in the two-day Group of Seven summit of world leaders in Carbis Bay, a small seaside resort in Cornwall, around 300 miles west of London, which runs between June 11 and 13.

Leaders from Germany, France and Japan will also attend the event where climate change and Covid-19 recovery are set to be high on the agenda.

The coronavirus pandemic has limited opportunities for Biden to travel outside of the U.S. so the G7 gathering will be his first foreign engagement in person.

The president and his wife Jill Biden will then travel to Windsor Castle, around 30 miles west of London, to meet the monarch on June 13, the statement said.

The meeting will mark a significant event for the royal, following the death of her husband Prince Philip in April, although she has made several public appearances since then.

The Bidens sent their condolences after his death and said they were keeping the royal family "in our hearts during this time."

The world's longest reigning living monarch has met with all American presidents since 1951, apart from President Lyndon B. Johnson and next year she will mark 70 years on the throne, known in Britain as the platinum jubilee.

Planning has already begun for a four-day celebration in June 2022, including an extra national holiday, events across the Commonwealth, as well as “events that mix the best of British ceremonial splendor and pageantry with cutting edge artistic and technological displays.”

The queen met Biden's predecessor, former President Donald Trump, when he made a state visit to the U.K. in June 2019.

His trip was marred with controversy when he weighed in on negotiations over Brexit and continued his public feud with London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Ahead of his visit he also used the word "nasty" in conjunction with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in an interview with British tabloid, The Sun.

