Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

Biden has chosen his running mate, announcement could come Tuesday

The imminent announcement will cap weeks of speculation over who Biden would choose as his vice presidential nominee.

Sources: Biden has selected his VP, could reveal decision as early as today

Aug. 11, 202002:51

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
By Kristen Welker

Former Vice President Joe Biden has selected a running mate and could reveal his decision as early as Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter tells NBC News.

Following weeks of speculation, the upcoming announcement will mark Biden’s most crucial decision to date as the presumptive Democratic nominee.

News that Biden had made his pick came after NBC News reported earlier Thursday that Biden’s campaign had assembled a veteran roster of strategists to help navigate the crucible of a fall campaign.

The team includes a pair of trusted Biden veterans who played key roles during his time in the White House and are familiar with the value and potential pitfalls of being a supporting player on the presidential ticket.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.

Kristen Welker

Kristen Welker is a White House correspondent for NBC News.