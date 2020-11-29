Biden and Harris hire all-female White House communications team

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris announced a history-making roster of women on Sunday to fill the top communications jobs at the White House after the new administration takes power.

This marks the first time women will hold all of the top communications jobs at the White House. There are some familiar names on the list who worked alongside Biden and Harris and helped propel their campaign to victory.

Kate Bedingfield, who served as Biden's deputy campaign manager and was one of his most visible advocates on cable news programs, will take over the top job as the White House communications director.

"I'm unspeakably proud to have the opportunity to serve as White House Communications Director for @joebiden. Working for him as VP and on this campaign gave me insight into what kind of capable, compassionate, clear-eyed president he will be and it will be a profound honor," Bedingfield wrote on Twitter.

Jen Psaki, who previously served in several senior roles during the Obama-Biden Administration, including White House Communications Director, will take on an even more visible role under President Biden as the White House Press Secretary.

Psaki, who is a veteran of three presidential campaigns and currently oversees the confirmation teams for the Biden Harris-Transition, will become a familiar face on television taking questions in the White House briefing room after the new administration is sworn in on January 20th.

She'll work alongside Karine Jean-Pierre, who will serve as the principal deputy press secretary. Jean-Pierre, who was a senior adviser to Biden and chief of staff to Harris during the campaign, was the first Black and openly gay person to serve in the latter role.

In August, she told NBC News she believed a Biden-Harris administration would “continue the work that Joe Biden and Obama did” by supporting LGBTQ rights and “continuing to put forth policy that protects the community."

Psaki teased that she and Jean-Pierre are already thinking about new ways to collaborate and work closely communicating with reporters and the public.

We can’t wait to share what we are thinking as we get closer to inauguration, but @K_JeanPierre and I spoke just this am about taking the next few weeks to think outside of the box about how to ensure we are making the Biden-Harris agenda more accessible from the podium. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) November 29, 2020

Symone Sanders, who served as a senior adviser to the Biden-Harris campaign and was one of their most powerful television surrogates, will be getting a new job as as senior adviser and chief spokesperson to the incoming vice president.

Sanders, 30, tweeted her excitement about the "ALL LADY SQUAD."

"Ready to serve accurately describes how I feel. Thank you Madam Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris for entrusting me with this charge," she wrote. "It has been the honor of my life to work for @JoeBiden & I am elated to have the opportunity to continue to that work in the PEOPLE'S HOUSE."

Ashley Etienne, the first woman of color to serve as communications director and senior adviser to the Speaker of the House, will be Harris' vice president. Etienne worked with the Biden-Harris campaign as a senior adviser during the campaign.

Pili Tobar will serve as the Deputy White House Communications Director. The Florida native was raised in Guatemala and previously worked as the communications director for Coalitions on the Biden-Harris campaign and as Deputy Director for America's Voice, where she advocated for the rights of immigrants.

Elizabeth Alexander, who served as press secretary to Biden at the start of his term as vice president, will be the communications director for incoming First Lady Jill Biden. rounding out the barrier-breaking list of women who lead messaging for the next administration.