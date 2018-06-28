Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Beware of surprising 'resort fees' when booking hotels

A recent study says that consumers paid an estimated $2.7 billion in hotel fees when booking hotels stays in 2017.
Jun.28.201804:48

A recent study says that consumers paid an estimated $2.7 billion in hotel fees when booking hotels stays in 2017. TODAY national investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen visited various hotels around the country to investigate, warn others about those small charges sandwiched in the fine print and learn how consumers can protect themselves.

