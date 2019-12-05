Best friends of 78 years move into the same care home: 'I missed her'

Olive Woodward and Kathleen Saville, both 89, met when they were 11 and bonded instantly over their similar sense of humor.

Now, the friends of more than 78 years are making mischief in a care home.

“We don’t cause any trouble … but we sometimes have to knock the staff into shape,” Saville told British news agency SWNS. “I just raced one of the managers down the hallway for a laugh.”

Olive Woodward (left) and Kathleen Saville, who have been friends for 78 years, now reside in the same care home. Tom Maddick / SWNS

Saville has resided at Berry Hill Park in Mansfield, England, since 2018, while Woodward moved into the facility last month. The lifelong pals, who are both widows, have rooms on the same floor, which means they are rarely apart.

“When Kathleen moved into the home, I missed her and I used to go and see her every Saturday for lunch,” Woodward explained. “Then I thought, ‘Why don’t I move in too?’ If I’m unhappy or in trouble, I only have to go to Kathleen and we’ll always end up laughing.”

Saville noted that she and her partner in crime enjoy getting dolled up together.

“I’m so glad Olive is here now, we’re like giggling school girls and we still put on our lippy and get dressed up,” Saville gushed. “We always say to each other, ‘If you’ve got it, flaunt it.”

Home care manager Sally Tebbett described Saville as "a proper flirt" and Olive as being slightly more reserved. But they complement each other perfectly.

“The sparkle is still there. They are full of mischief,” Tebbett said. “They never stop chatting and giggling. It’s so endearing, they genuinely love each other and can see that.”

Saville and Woodward plan to be together forever.

"If Olive goes first, she'll come back to fetch me," Saville revealed. "We're going to be friends in heaven."