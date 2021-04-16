9 can't-miss moments from Willie Geist's Sunday Sitdowns over the past 5 years

Sunday TODAY is turning 5 years old this weekend, and the past five years have included many special moments — from host Willie Geist fly-fishing with David Letterman to surprising 2021 Oscar nominee Andra Day with a visit from the teacher who helped shape her love of music.

Take a look back at some of Sunday TODAY's most-watched Sunday Sitdowns and some other unforgettable conversations along the way.

Kelly Clarkson

The pop star and original "American Idol" sat down with Willie in September, just months after filing for divorce from her husband of almost seven years, Brandon Blackstock. She opened up about the experience, telling Willie, "It's no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster. ... Personally, it's been a little hard the last couple months."

Michael J. Fox

The actor, who lives with Parkinson's disease, shares a special connection with Willie, whose father, TV journalist Bill Geist, received the same diagnosis 30 years ago. In November, Fox revisited how he felt when he got the news at 29 years old and teared up recalling wife Tracy Pollan's reaction.

Kate Hudson

In January, the rom-com star joined Sunday TODAY to discuss her role in the film "Music," for which she received a Golden Globe nomination, and ended up sharing some insight into her unique family dynamics along the way. She's estranged from her father, Bill Hudson, and has three children with three different partners. "I've got multiple dads, I've got kids all over the place," she joked.

Chadwick Boseman

As Willie recalled in a Q&A about the past five years, one of his favorite Sunday Sitdowns was with the late actor, who spoke to him in 2018 in the middle of a packed schedule after the release of "Black Panther." Boseman, who died from colon cancer at age 43 last summer, shared his thoughts about the impact of the Marvel flick on the movie industry.

Dolly Parton

The country legend was promoting two holiday projects when sat down with Willie in November. On the heels of a heated presidential election, she shared some advice in the way that only Parton can: "We can't save the world, but we can save the world we're living in. Maybe I'm dreaming. But I don't think so."

Octavia Spencer

The Academy Award winner discussed her "15-year overnight success" in Hollywood and her surprising turn as the star of an internet meme on Sunday TODAY back in March 2020. The actor also revealed the advice she got as an intern from Whoopi Goldberg that related to a promise she made to her mother.

Bill Hader

The "Saturday Night Live" alum got the surprise of a lifetime when he met one of his idols, Dateline's Keith Morrison, while filming his Sunday Sitdown. Hader was taking a tour of the true-crime show's studios and showing off his knowledge of previous episodes when Morrison popped in. "This is the coolest thing of all time!" the actor exclaimed.

Ina Garten

Willie had the chance to prepare a meal with one of the best self-taught chefs in the business, Ina Garten, aka the "Barefoot Contessa." In the conversation, she shared the origins of her nickname, reflected on her indirect path to a culinary career and gushed about her husband since 1968, Jeffrey.

Natalie Portman

The "Black Swan" star looked back on her career, in particular how she never got "cute kid roles," and opened up about her childhood and the "smart, serious" persona that she's come to be associated with. The Academy Award winner also shared why she found shooting one of "Saturday Night Live's" most famous digital shorts, "Natalie Raps," so fun.

