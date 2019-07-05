Wimbledon officials had a clear message for Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic after his first-round loss this week: You're going to need to try a little harder than that.

Tomic, 26, was fined the maximum of £45,000 ($56,100) for his underwhelming play in a 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 loss to Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Tuesday.

Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic, shown earlier this year at a tournament in Melbourne, got fined by Wimbledon officials for not playing up to "the required professional standards" in a first-round loss. Darrian Traynor / Getty Images

"All players are expected to perform to a professional standard in every Grand Slam match," tournament organizers said in a statement released Thursday.

Tomic's loss to Tsonga in just 58 minutes marked the shortest match at WImbledon since 2004, according to the BBC.

Wimbledon officials bring the hammer down on Bernard Tomic for his desultory performance in an opening-round loss to Tsonga. Fine him the maximum: 45,000 pounds for failure to meet required professional standards pic.twitter.com/U3MrBmxGg2 — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) July 4, 2019

Tomic has the right to appeal the fine, Wimbledon officials said in their statement, but he wasn't exactly shying away from his desultory performance after the match.

"I mean, I played pretty bad," Tomic said in his post-match press conference.

Tomic was asked if he was pleased with his effort.

"Next question please,'' he replied.

Tsonga said in the press conference after his second-round win on Thursday that he felt the fine took a little bit of shine off his victory over Tomic.

"I think it's a little bit too much, but that's the way they decide to deal with it, and I respect that,'' he said. "That's it.

"For me, it's like what I did was not win. It's like I was just here and I just won because they said he didn't play enough."

Fellow player Nick Kyrgios, who lost to superstar Rafael Nadal on Thursday, did not agree with Tomic being fined.

"He earned his right to be in the draw,'' Kyrgios said in his post-match press conference. "He played the whole year. He's obviously winning enough to be at the most prestigious tournament in the world.

"To take all his prize money I think is outrageous. I just hope Bernard is all right."

This isn't the first time Tomic's seeming lack of interest has magnified itself at one of the most prestigious tournaments in tennis.

He was fined £11,500 ($15,000) after a first-round Wimbledon loss to Mischa Zverev in 2017. He said in the post-match press conference that he was "a little bit bored out there."

Tennis introduced a performance rule in 2018 to deter players who are injured from entering tournaments and then retiring during first-round matches so they can collect half of their prize money by rule.

Fines have since been on the rise for underwhelming performances, according to The Associated Press.

American Anna Tatishvili was fined $50,000 at this year’s French Open after a 6-0, 6-1 loss to Maria Sakkari of Greece, and Mischa Zverev was fined $45,000 at the 2018 Australian Open after retiring in the second set of his match by saying he was sick, according to the AP.