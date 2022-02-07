USA wins silver medal in team figure skating

Three days after it started and roughly 58 programs later, the figure skating team event medalists for the 2022 Winter Olympics were finally determined Sunday night (U.S. time).

As anticipated, it was the Russian Olympic Committee that stood tall, earning the gold medal with 74 total points; Olympic Athletes from Russia won four years ago. The United States won its first silver in the event with 65 points after taking bronze at both the Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018 Games. And Japan earned its first Olympic team event medal with 63 points.

The United States silver medallists pose during the flower ceremony of the figure skating team event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Wang Zhao / AFP via Getty Images

Countries in the team event are allowed to switch out two entries between the short programs/rhythm dance and free skates/dance; ROC made zero.

The team included Kamila Valieva, Mark Kondratyuk, plus 2021 world champions Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov (pairs) and Viktoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov (ice dance).

The U.S. team was made up of Karen Chen, Nathan Chen and Vincent Zhou, Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier (pairs), and Madison Chock and Evan Bates and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue (ice dance). Nathan Chen and Knierim are now two-time Olympic medalists after being part of the 2018 bronze-medal team.

This story was previously published on NBCOlympics.com.