How to watch the U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Team USA is heading into the Beijing Winter Olympics with a strong lineup of figure skaters — but just who will make the team is still up in the air. (So to speak.)

The U.S. Figure Skating Championships will be held Jan. 6-9 in Nashville, Tennessee. You can watch live on NBC and USA Network, or stream on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. (See the full schedule below.)

The championship is not an Olympic trial, so don't expect any athletes to "win" a spot to the 2022 Winter Olympics. Instead, a committee will name 16 athletes to the Olympic team, taking past competitions into account, no later than Monday, January 10th.

Who are the skaters to cheer as we head to Beijing? We asked Johnny Weir, two-time Olympian and NBC Correspondent, what we can expect.

Karen Chen is one of four women's skaters vying for three spots to Beijing. International Skating Union via Getty Images

Who are the skaters to watch from the U.S. this year?

Team USA is chock full of talent and most excitingly, it is an Olympic season so they’ll all be bringing their best! The women are led by four strong competitors competing for three spots in Beijing, Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu, Mariah Bell and Karen Chen.

The top three men are all Olympians already, Jason Brown, Vincent Zhou and the favorite for the Olympic gold Nathan Chen.

The pairs competition is so unpredictable that it will be very exciting to see which two teams rise to the occasion for a trip to a Beijing, and the ice dance competition is led by two teams who could find themselves on the podium at the Olympics, Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue and Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

Alysa Liu will attempt a triple axel, upping the technical ante. International Skating Union via Getty Images

Any special performances or tricks we should keep an eye on?

There are two U.S. women who have upped the ante technically to be more competitive with the very strong athletes from Russia, Japan and South Korea. Alysa Liu and Amber Glenn will each be attempting triple axels, the most difficult triple jump.

Nathan Chen could possibly attempt six quadruple jumps in his free skate while Vincent Zhou will attempt five, a whole new world of technical wizardry.

Amber Glenn is also preparing a triple axel to be competitive in Beijing. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Who are their biggest competition?

The Olympics are going to be unlike anything we’ve seen before because the level, across all disciplines, is so high.

The strongest women’s team in the world by far, is the Russian team. They are led by 15 year old phenom Kamila Valieva who is favored for Olympic gold with effortless quadruple jumps and beautiful skating. The Russian women are so strong though, that any one of the three could win the Olympics, and it is extremely possible that Russia will earn all three medals.

Vincent Zhou of the United States competes in Japan. Atsushi Tomura / International Skating Union via Getty Images

The mens competition is headlined by Nathan Chen and his main rival, two-time and reigning Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan who is every bit as unique and excellent as he was when he won his first Olympic title in 2014.

The best pairs in the world come from Russia and China and will more than likely hold the top five placements at the Olympics. China’s only gold medal hope at their home Olympics, Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, will face stiff competition from three Russian teams and their own Chinese teammates.

Are there any great things we should know about these athletes off the ice?

Every athlete has a special story, a special journey, and a unique way of approaching the world. Figure Skating is a quirky world full of intrigue, humor and excellence and you’ll find all of that in the skaters.

How to watch U.S. Figure Skating Championship Events

Thursday, Jan. 6

Pairs’ Short 5-7 p.m. ET, USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women’s Short 8:30-10:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBCOlympics.com

Friday, Jan. 7

Rhythm Dance 4-6 p.m. ET, USA, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women’s Free 8-11 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Saturday, Jan. 8

Men’s Short 4-6 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Pairs’ Free & Free Dance 7-10 p.m. ET, USA, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Sunday, Jan. 9