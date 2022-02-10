Team USA's Nathan Chen finally gets his gold medal

Team USA’s Nathan Chen finally took home his own gold medal.

The figure skating superstar broke his own record in Thursday morning’s free skate program and earned first place in the event.

The "Quad King" scored an astounding 218.63-point free skate to win the figure skating men’s singles competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Chen is the seventh American to win the gold in men’s Olympic figure skating and the first since Evan Lysacek at the 2010 Vancouver Games, according to the Associated Press.

Chen during the free skate event on Feb. 10, 2022. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP via Getty Images

Chen, 22, has only lost once — last year at Skate America — since his disastrous short program at the Pyeongchang Games in 2018. Since then, he’s won three straight world titles and took home his sixth national championship last month.

Chen dazzled on the ice on Tuesday morning (late Monday night in the United States) for his short program this time around, however. Set to the tune of “La Bohéme” by Charles Aznavour, he set an Olympic record with a score of 113.97 points.

In his program on Thursday morning (Wednesday night in the U.S.) Chen performed to an Elton John medley in the free skate.

Chen reacts after his performance at the men's free skate event on day six of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Catherine Ivill / Getty Images

“He’s been the heir apparent and it’s finally time for the Quad King’s coronation,” NBC commentator and former Olympian Tara Lipinski said. “Give him his crown."

Chen celebrates his gold medal during the venue ceremony of the men's single figure skating event at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 10, 2022. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP via Getty Images

Team Japan picked up second and third place, with Yuma Kagiyama bringing home silver and 24-year-old Shoma Uno getting the bronze.