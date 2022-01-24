Team USA snowboarder Jamie Anderson is engaged 

Congratulations!

That’s something we may be saying to Jamie Anderson and her fellow Team USA snowboarders — including Mikaela Shiffrin, Shaun White and Chloe Kim — in the weeks to come as they set out to capture the gold at the Beijing Olympics next month.

But in the case of Anderson, there’s no need to wait.

As TODAY exclusively revealed Monday morning, the three-time Olympic medalist and her boyfriend, Canadian snowboarder Tyler Nicholson, are now engaged.

The California-born Anderson, 31, shared a video of the special moment that took place Friday with TODAY.

In the clip, Nicholson, 26, got down on one knee and popped the question — appropriately enough, in the snow. The bride-to-be then slipped on her new engagement ring and said yes.

As Savannah Guthrie put it, "She won platinum ... and maybe gold, too."

