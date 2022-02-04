What's a quint? Figure skating legends Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir explain

The changes in figure skating are enough to make your head spin, if not your entire body.

Two-time Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski, who won a gold medal at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan, say more difficult jumps are becoming the norm in the sport.

“My second Olympics was in 2010, and Evan Lysacek won with no quad,” Weir told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Willie Geist on Feb. 4. “Now, we’re seeing possibly seven quad jumps across the competition for the men. The women, it’s unheard of, the level that — especially the Russian women — have taken this sport to with their multiple quads.”

As if four rotations weren’t demanding enough, some skaters are pushing for even more.

“There’s some skaters that are trying 'quints' in practice,” Lipinski said.

Hoda and Willie were taken aback and asked for clarity.

“Quints — five,” Lipinski said.

“That’s five,” Weir chimed in.

Lipinski and Weir, who have thoroughly packed for the Games, are figure skating analysts for NBC and will be in the front row at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics if such a move should ever come to pass in competition.

The figure skating team event began Feb. 3, with American sensation Nathan Chen recording the second-highest short program score ever with 111.71 points.

"Nathan Chen delivered in every single way he was supposed to in that competition," Weir said.

Figure skating will continue Feb. 5, when the team event picks up again with the women’s short program and pairs free skate.