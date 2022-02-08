What's a triple cork? And ... chicken salad? Snowboarding terms explained

There's a lot of talk at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics about the triple cork — a move so difficult it once landed snowboarding legend Shaun White in the hospital.

If you're not up on snowboarding lingo, you might wonder, just what is a triple cork?

A triple cork is three flips with a varying number of diagonal rotations. If there’s a number after the trick, it relates to the degree of the trick. A frontside triple cork 1440, for example, is four full rotations and three off-axis flips.

White's Beijing Olympic runs will probably not include a triple cork — a trick that Ayumu Hirano of Japan landed twice in competition this season, but has not won with, because he could not link another trick to it.

The double McTwist 1260 is White’s signature trick after he landed it in his victory lap after winning the halfpipe gold medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics. More recently, he landed the double cork 1440 twice back-to-back during his 2018 gold medal run.

How is a triple cork different from a McTwist? And what’s chicken salad and roast beef? Here’s a breakdown of snowboarding terms.

1080: Three full rotations in the air. Chloe Kim was the youngest gold medalist to land back-to-back 1080s in the women’s halfpipe at the Olympics, helping Kim clinch her gold medal in 2018.

Chicken salad : In this move, the rear hand reaches between the legs and grabs the heel edge between the bindings while the front leg is boned — or straight out. The wrist rotates inward to complete the grab.

: In this move, the rear hand reaches between the legs and grabs the heel edge between the bindings while the front leg is boned — or straight out. The wrist rotates inward to complete the grab. Cork : An off-axis rotation. If a riders inverts twice, the trick becomes a double cork. A third invert makes it a triple cork.

: An off-axis rotation. If a riders inverts twice, the trick becomes a double cork. A third invert makes it a triple cork. Grab : This describes the way a rider grabs their snowboard during a trick. There are many different types of grabs, including mute, indy, nose, tail and Japan. Judges may reward riders for performing a variety of grabs. A double grab is performing two different grabs in one aerial maneuver.

: This describes the way a rider grabs their snowboard during a trick. There are many different types of grabs, including mute, indy, nose, tail and Japan. Judges may reward riders for performing a variety of grabs. A double grab is performing two different grabs in one aerial maneuver. McTwist : Named for skateboarder Mike McGill, the McTwist is an inverted aerial where the snowboarder rotates 540 degrees or more and does a front flip. Two flips make it a double McTwist.

: Named for skateboarder Mike McGill, the McTwist is an inverted aerial where the snowboarder rotates 540 degrees or more and does a front flip. Two flips make it a double McTwist. Michalchuk : Named for Canadian snowboarder Mike Michalchuk, this is a backflip done in halfpipe on the backside wall. Two flips are a double Michalchuk.

: Named for Canadian snowboarder Mike Michalchuk, this is a backflip done in halfpipe on the backside wall. Two flips are a double Michalchuk. Roast beef: The rear hand reaches between the legs and grabs the heel edge between the bindings while the rear leg is boned, or straight.

YOLO flip: A cab (frontside rotation while riding switch — or in the opposite of their natural stance) double cork 1440 done in the halfpipe. The term comes from Swiss snowboarder Iouri Podladtchikov.