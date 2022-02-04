There's yet another shirtless, oily flag bearer at the Olympics

It now seems to be an unspoken rule of the Olympics that there must be at least one shirtless flag bearer at every opening ceremony, and the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games were no exception.

Nathan Crumpton is picking up where Pita Taufatofua, the famous Tongan flag bearer, left off. Jae C. Hong / AP

The Games officially kicked off on Friday morning with a ceremony featuring 3,000 performers against the backdrop of fireworks and lights displays.

But one flag bearer in particular caught people's eye: Nathan Crumpton, an athlete from American Samoa.

It was freezing in Beijing but Crumpton seemed comfortable as he carried American Samoa's flag. Petr David Josek / AP

Crumpton, 36, sported traditional dress from American Samoa, which is an unincorporated United States territory in the South Pacific Ocean.

Despite the frigid temperatures in Beijing, he went shirtless, showing off his toned and oiled chest and wearing only flip-flops as he carried his territory’s flag.

Crumpton is the only athlete to represent American Samoa at the Winter Games this year. Michael Kappeler / picture alliance via Getty Images

Crumpton, a skeleton sledder, will be the only athlete from American Samoa to compete in this year’s Winter Games.

With his opening ceremony appearance, Crumpton is following in the footsteps of Tonga’s Pita Taufatofua, a taekwondo and cross-country skiing Olympian who made headlines for bearing his country’s flag while shirtless at the opening ceremony for the 2016 Rio Games, as well as at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games and the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games.

Taufatofua made headlines with his multiple Olympics appearances. Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters

Taufatofua, 38, did not attend the Beijing opening ceremony this year, explaining on Instagram that he was called by “another task” — possibly referring to his work to help Tonga in the wake of the volcano eruption and tsunami that recently devastated the small island nation.

Many fans were happy to see Crumpton follow in his footsteps.

"OMG the American Samoa flag bearer is legit bare-chested in Beijing in February hard respect right there," one fan wrote.

"Whatever happens from here, American Samoa have won the opening ceremony," another commented.

Even Taufatofua had to Crumpton a shoutout, tweeting a photo of the moment along with a show of his support.

“American Samoa holding the fort,” he tweeted along with praise and cry-laughing emoji.

In addition to being an Olympic skeleton athlete and newly minted opening ceremony star, Crumpton is a professional model and photographer.

He also competed as a sprinter in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games.