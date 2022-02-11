Retiring Team USA snowboarding legend Shaun White got emotional after his final run at the Olympics on Friday morning.

White, speaking to NBC following his final run at the men's halfpipe where he finished in fourth place, said he was grateful to fans and the sport.

“I just want to thank everyone for watching. Everyone at home, thank you," he said, emotional. "Snowboarding, thank you. It’s been the love of my life.”

White recently announced he is retiring from the sport and that this would be his last Olympic Games.

He previously earned gold in 2006 in Turin then again in 2010 in Vancouver and in 2018 in PyeongChang. In 2014 in Sochi, he finished in fourth place.

His fourth-place finish in 2022 has a distinctly different feel to it, however. After wiping out on his third run in the finals, White took a moment to slowly ride down the rest of the course and wave to the cheering crowds.

Shaun White waves on his final ride as a professional snowboarder at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 11, 2022. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto / Getty Images

As White exited the halfpipe, several fellow Olympians congratulated him.

White is the oldest halfpipe rider in Olympic history at the age of 35.

Shortly after the opening ceremony in Beijing, White said he hoped his experience inspired the next generation.

“I’m just enjoying every single moment,” he said at the time. “Everyone (competitors) catching up. There are incredibly talented riders out there, and I feel like I had a helping hand to inspire them.”