9 stunning moments from the Olympic closing ceremony

After more than two weeks of thrilling athletic competition, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics came to a conclusion on Sunday with a beautiful closing ceremony.

On February 4, the opening ceremony of the Winter Games brought on stunning LED and laser light displays, d-D technology, multiple performances and the traditional Parade of Nations showcasing athletes from around the world.

The closing ceremony on February 20 was held at the National Stadium. Similarly to the opening ceremony, the stadium was illuminated with multiple LED light displays.

Team USA, donning their stylish Ralph Lauren closing ceremony outfits, was led by flagbearer Elana Meyers Taylor, who made history this Winter Games by becoming the most decorated Black athlete in the Winter Olympics.

One staple of the closing ceremony is the tradition of the Olympic flag being passed from the host city to the next city. After the Olympic flag was lowered, Chen Jining, the mayor of Beijing, passed the flag to International Olympic Committee president, Thomas Bach, who then passed it to the mayors of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, where the Winter Games will be hosted in 2026.

Here are some of our favorite moments from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics closing ceremony.

Elana Meyers Taylor gets her flagbearer moment

Flagbearer Elana Meyers Taylor of Team United States during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony. Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

Team USA gathers during closing ceremony

Members of Team United States during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony. Lars Baron / Getty Images

Touching fireworks display

A firework display is seen inside the stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony. Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

Representation from all 91 participating countries

The flags of the competing countries are seen inside of the stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony. Sarah Stier / Getty Images

The Olympic cauldron and rings are seen as the flags of the competing countries are waved during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony. David Ramos / Getty Images

Standout Olympic rings

The Olympic rings and cauldron are seen alongside the flags of the competing countries during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony. Maja Hitij / Getty Images

Performers light up the floor

Performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony. James Chance / Getty Images

Olympic flame is extinguished

The Olympic flame is extinguished during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Manan Vatsyayana / AFP via Getty Images

Entering: Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo