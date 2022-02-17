When is the closing ceremony for the Winter Olympics?

While there’s still plenty of Winter Olympics competition left, the Olympics closing ceremony is just days away.

The closing ceremony marks the end of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics after 19 days of competition in 15 different sports.

Medal winners from Team USA and around the world will gather to celebrate the Olympic spirit and pass the torch to the next Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy.

When do the Olympics end?

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics end on Sunday, Feb. 20.

When is the Olympics closing ceremony?

The Olympics closing ceremony is on Sunday, Feb. 20, airing live on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Coverage begins at 6 a.m. EST on Feb. 20, and will re-air in primetime, at 7 p.m.

The National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, performs a light show for the opening ceremony. VCG via Getty Images

What to expect from the closing ceremony

After a parade of nations that's less formal than the opening ceremony, there will be a handoff to the next host cities and the Olympic flame will be extinguished, followed by a fireworks display.

The closing ceremony will take place at Beijing's National Stadium, nicknamed the "Bird's Nest," the stadium built for the 2008 Summer Olympics that was also used for the opening ceremony.

The closing ceremony traditionally includes a parade of flags of participating countries, starting with the founding country of Greece and ending with the host nation of China.

However, unlike the opening ceremony, the athletes don't march behind their flags but instead walk as a mixed group.

The Olympic flag is lowered and the flag of the next host country of Italy is raised alongside the flag of the current host. The Olympic flag will be passed to the mayors of the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina-D’Ampezzo, hosts of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

The Games are then declared closed by the International Olympic Committee President, Thomas Bach, and the Olympic flame is extinguished.

When are the next Olympics?

The next Summer Olympics will be held in Paris in 2024. The next winter Olympics are in Milan and Cortina-D’Ampezzo, Italy, in 2026.

