This clip of Nathan Chen skating at 3 years old is better than how we skate now

Nathan Chen has been destined to reach this moment.

The American is considered a favorite in men’s figure skating at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and he has been working toward it for nearly his whole life.

On Thursday, the NBC Olympics Instagram page posted a short clip of Chen skating as a 3-year-old.

“Why is 3-year-old @NathanWChen a better skater than me,” it captioned the post.

Decked in a white shirt, black vest and red bow tie, Chen sure looks smoother on the ice than many of us could ever hope to be. He’d keep at it and wowed fans again as a 10-year-old when he was the youngest skater at the 2010 U.S. Championships.

Since then, Chen, 22, has gone on to become a three-time world champion and collected a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

While the opening ceremony for the Olympics is scheduled for Friday, competition has already started and Chen wasted no time making his mark in the team event. He notched the second-highest short program score ever while skating in the team event when he landed in first place with 111.71 points.

Nathan Chen skates in the men's single skating short program team event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 4, 2022. Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

Following his performance, he told NBC that he was having fun.

“I was able to do that, so I’m just really happy,” he said.

Figure skating will resume Saturday when the team event continues with the women’s short program and pairs free skate.