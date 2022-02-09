Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin knocked out of slalom in 1st run

USA alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin was knocked out of the slalom event Wednesday, just days after a similar disappointment on the slopes at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, ran into trouble soon after the first run began and missed the fourth gate before ending her run.

On Monday, she crashed out of the giant slalom, denying a chance to defend the gold she won at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. She called that setback a “huge disappointment” but vowed to move forward.

Shiffrin, 26, has said she wants to compete in all five individual women’s events.

In addition to earning gold in the giant slalom in PyeongChang, she also won silver in alpine combined there. She took home gold in slalom at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

If Shiffrin wins gold at these Olympics, she will be the first American alpine skier to win three Olympic gold medals over her career.

