See the most dazzling moments from the Winter Olympics opening ceremony
From a gorgeous LED flower display to fireworks illuminating the sky, the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics didn't disappoint.
The Republic of Korea contingent is seen during the athletes parade at the opening ceremony. Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters
By Joyann Jeffrey
The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are here and the event's opening ceremony is just as beautiful as you could imagined.
The ceremony began with 400 performers leading a gorgeous LED flower display, meant to show the beauty that will come in the spring.
Then, the nation's flag was passed among performers in a display meant to show the unity between China's 56 ethnic groups. After that, everyone stood at attention to listen to the national anthem of the people's republic of China called "March of the Volunteers" and it has been the nation's anthem since 1982.
Right before the ceremony commenced, viewers got to see a wonderful 3-D display of a drop of ink becoming a rushing river. The scene was inspired from a verse in an ancient Chinese poem, which featured the Yellow River.
Here are our favorite moments from the artistic, beautiful 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony.