See the most dazzling moments from the Winter Olympics opening ceremony 

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are here and the event's opening ceremony is just as beautiful as you could imagined.

The ceremony began with 400 performers leading a gorgeous LED flower display, meant to show the beauty that will come in the spring.

Then, the nation's flag was passed among performers in a display meant to show the unity between China's 56 ethnic groups. After that, everyone stood at attention to listen to the national anthem of the people's republic of China called "March of the Volunteers" and it has been the nation's anthem since 1982.

Right before the ceremony commenced, viewers got to see a wonderful 3-D display of a drop of ink becoming a rushing river. The scene was inspired from a verse in an ancient Chinese poem, which featured the Yellow River.

Here are our favorite moments from the artistic, beautiful 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

An LED Flower Display

Hundreds of performers stood together in the opening ceremony. Toby Melville / Reuters

Artists perform during the Opening Ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games. Fazry Ismail / EPA

Performers create a flower display with LED lights. Adam Pretty / Getty Images

The Chinese national flag is raised

The Chinese national flag is raised during the opening ceremony. Natacha Pisarenko / AP

Fireworks fill the sky

A view of bright fireworks over Beijing's National Stadium. Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

Fireworks celebrate the coming spring season. Xing Guangli / AP

The athletes' parade commences

The Republic of Korea contingent is seen during the athletes parade at the opening ceremony. Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters

Flag bearers Tessa Worley and Kevin Rolland lead the French delegation during the athletes parade at the opening ceremony. Thomas Peter / Reuters

Enter Team USA

Athletes and flagbearers Elana Meyers Taylor and John Shuster lead the United States during the opening ceremony. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

The United States of America contingent is seen during the athletes parade at the opening ceremony. Pawel Kopczynski / Reuters

Athletes fill the stadium during the opening ceremony. Brian Snyder / Reuters

Great Britain enters the arena

Flag bearers Eve Muirhead and Dave Ryding carry lead the Great Britain delegation during the opening ceremony. David Ramos / Getty Images

A laser display pays homage

Twenty-four laser beams carved into a computer-generated ice block to pay homage to the 23 previous Winter Games. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Performers make a colorful display

Performers dressed as hockey players perform during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China. Justin Setterfield / Getty Images