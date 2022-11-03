Election Day is sure to have Americans transfixed as they stare at their screens and eagerly await the results in the midterm races. But they might want to look up first.

That’s because, while the election is a major event, it’s not the only event taking place Nov. 8 — and it's unlikely to be as visually spectacular as the total lunar eclipse set to play out in the sky hours earlier.

The upcoming event — known as the Full Beaver Blood Moon total lunar eclipse — will the last total lunar eclipse to occur until March 14, 2025. Read on to learn more about the cosmic display, including how and precisely when those in the U.S. can see it for themselves.

What is a lunar eclipse?

The definition of a lunar eclipse? Easy: This phenomenon happens when the moon, Earth and sun align in such a way that the moon, in its full phase, passes through the Earth’s shadow. If the moon is completely within the darkest part of the shadow, known as the umbra, then it’s a total lunar eclipse.

Earth's atmosphere refracts (or bends) the sun's light, causing the moon to take on a copper-red appearance. The color is why a total lunar eclipses are often referred to, colloquially, as a “Blood Moon.”

“During a lunar eclipse, the moon turns red because the only sunlight reaching the moon passes through Earth’s atmosphere,” NASA explained. "The more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the moon will appear. It’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the moon.”

Why is it called the Beaver Blood Moon eclipse?

Each of the year's full moon gets a nickname. Any full moon within the month of November is called a Beaver Moon. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, this is because it coincides with the time of year that beavers take shelter.

All of which explains why this particular lunar event has earned the nickname “Beaver Blood Moon Eclipse.”

It will mark the second lunar eclipse of the year, on the heels of May's "Super Flower Blood Moon," and the last total lunar eclipse for nearly three years.

Where will the lunar eclipse be visible?

NASA states the upcoming lunar phenomenon will be visible throughout Asia, Australia, New Zealand, North and Central America and much of South America, too.

For the U.S., that means that not only will those in the 48 contiguous states be able to see watch the moon shift to a reddish hue, but even those in Alaska and Hawaii will be able to see the eclipse in all its stages.

When will those in the U.S. get to view the eclipse?

Get ready to get up early — or stay up very late! The lunar eclipse's reddish effect will be visible at different times, depending on your time zone.

At 3:02 a.m. EST, per NASA, the event will begin with what’s known as a penumbral eclipse, during which the moon encounters the Earth’s outer shadow.

At 4:09 a.m. EST, the partial eclipse phase will begin, where the darker umbra is cast over a portion of the moon while the rest still shines brightly.

From 5:17 a.m. to 6:42 a.m. EST, the moon will enter the totality stage and put on the “Blood Moon” show watchers will be so eager to see.

While the full eclipse can be seen with the naked eye, binoculars or telescopes will enhance the view.

And for those who don't want to wait to see what's in store, NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio offers a sneak-peek simulation. If you're unable to see the eclipse where you live, due to cloud cover or location, the event will also be live-streamed online.