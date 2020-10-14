Barron Trump tested positive for coronavirus, Melania Trump confirms

Barron Trump tested positive for the coronavirus at the same time as his parents, first lady Melania Trump confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

In a personal statement published to the White House's official website, Trump wrote about her experience with COVID-19, and her fears that were then confirmed when her 14-year-old son also contracted the disease.

She said Barron initially tested negative but then later tested positive for COVID-19.

"Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms," Trump wrote. "In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative."

The first lady added she had "minimal symptoms" though they felt like a "roller coaster" that hit her all at once.

"I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time," she recalled. "I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food."

The Trumps announced earlier this month they had tested positive for the coronavirus. The president was briefly hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center while the first lady quarantined at the White House.

"Recovering from an illness gives you a lot of time to reflect. When my husband was taken to Walter Reed as a precaution, I spent much of my time reflecting on my family," the first lady said in her Wednesday statement. "I also thought about the hundreds of thousands of people across our country who have been impacted by this illness that infects people with no discrimination. We are in unprecedented times—and with the election fast approaching, it has been easy to get caught up in so much negative energy."

Barron Trump has largely stayed out of the spotlight as a member of the first family, though he has been spotted traveling with his family prior to the pandemic. When he moved into the White House in 2017, he became the first boy to live there in more than 50 years. The last first son was John F. Kennedy Jr., who lived at the White House until his father's 1963 assassination just three days before his third birthday.