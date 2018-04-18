Barbara Bush's death prompts tributes and reactions from across the world

Get the latest from TODAY
Barbara Bush died Tuesday at the age of 92, and as wife to one president, mother to a second, a devoted family matriarch, and a public servant with a passion for literacy, her reach was far and wide
The loss of the former first lady was being felt around the world and has prompted an outpouring of tributes, remembrances and messages of mourning.
While presidents and past first family members were among the first to share their sentiments, they were far from alone.
Leaders from around the globe, entertainers and more joined in with their own thoughts about the woman who was equally known for her tell-it-like-it-is spirit and her absolute grace.
Some of the most moving messages in the wake of Bush's death have come from members of her large and loving family, who, in the midst of their own grief, continue to celebrate her life.