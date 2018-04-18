Barbara Bush's death prompts tributes and reactions from across the world

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Barbara Bush died Tuesday at the age of 92, and as wife to one president, mother to a second, a devoted family matriarch, and a public servant with a passion for literacy, her reach was far and wide

The loss of the former first lady was being felt around the world and has prompted an outpouring of tributes, remembrances and messages of mourning.

.@FLOTUS Melania and I join the Nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/4OW72iddQx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018