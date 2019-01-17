Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Happy Birthday Michelle Obama!

Former President Barack Obama celebrated the former first lady's 55th birthday on Thursday with a sweet message and a throwback photo from their early days together.

"I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you’re one of a kind, @MichelleObama. Happy Birthday!" he wrote.

The couple has been married since 1992 after they first met in the late 1980s when she was working at a Chicago law firm and he was a summer associate at the firm.

They are close to becoming empty-nesters, as older daughter Malia, 20, is a student at Harvard, while younger daughter Sasha, 17, is a senior in high school.

Michelle opened up about their relationship in her memoir, "Becoming," talking about how they have struggles like many couples and seek counseling when they need it. She also revealed the sweet way he proposed to her in 1991.

Last year, Obama shared his three questions for knowing whether you've found "the one" with his former communications director, Dan Pfeiffer.

"Here's the advice I give everyone about marriage — is she someone you find interesting?" Pfeiffer quoted Obama in an excerpt from his book, "Yes We Still Can: Politics in the Age of Obama, Twitter and Trump."

The other two questions were straightforward.

"Does she make you laugh? And I don't know if you want kids, but if you do, do you think she will be a good mom?" Obama said.

Given the way the former president often looks at Michelle, it's clear she continues to be "the one" all these years later.