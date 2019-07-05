Malia Obama is now old enough to raise a toast to America when they celebrate their birthdays together.

The little girl who was 10 when her father won the presidency, turned 21 on the Fourth of July, which included a throwback photo and some birthday wishes from Barack Obama on Thursday.

"Happy Fourth of July, everybody!" Obama captioned the photo on Instagram. "This is always a great day in the Obama family: a chance to celebrate America—and Malia’s birthday, too. Hope all of you are able to get some time with friends, family, and fireworks."

Malia is now a junior at Harvard University after spending a gap year working in film production and traveling following her graduation from high school.

She celebrated turning 21 on the same day America celebrated turning 243.

Malia Obama, pictured here in 2017 as Barack Obama gives his farewell address at the end of his presidency, turned 21 on the Fourth of July. JOSHUA LOTT / AFP/Getty Images

Malia and her younger sister, Sasha, 18, grew up under the spotlight of living in the White House after Obama's election as president in 2008.

Sasha finished high school this year at Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C.

Malia (left) and Sasha early in their father's journey as a Democratic presidential hopeful in 2008. Jae C. Hong / AP file

President Obama admitted in 2017 that he shed some tears as he and former first lady Michelle Obama dropped off Malia at Harvard, saying it was "a little bit like open-heart surgery" as the oldest child in their tight-knit family left the nest.

Malia (left) was a teenager when her father was re-elected as president and celebrated his second inauguration in 2013. Win McNamee / Getty Images

Michelle Obama revealed last year in her best-selling memoir, "Becoming," that she had a miscarriage before giving birth to Malia, who was eventually conceived through in vitro fertilization.

Malia looked all grown up when she attended a state dinner at the White House in 2016. Pool / Getty Images

Now that little baby is all grown up, a young woman getting set to enter her final year of college.

Happy Birthday to Malia and America!