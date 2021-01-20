Barack Obama shares Inauguration Day message to Joe Biden: 'This is your time'

Joe Biden’s old boss is wishing him well in his new gig.

Former President Barack Obama shared a nice tweet Wednesday morning honoring the man who served as his vice president before Biden was officially sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time. pic.twitter.com/LXzxGnBAfz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2021

“Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden!” Obama wrote. “This is your time.”

He included a picture of the two of them taken from behind with each of them putting an arm on the other’s back.

Obama and Biden have enjoyed a warm relationship over the years that transcends politics and the rigors of serving the highest office in the land.

Shortly before he wrapped up his second term as president in 2017, Obama awarded Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Calling him "the best vice president America has ever had," Obama added some levity to the moment and acknowledged their close relationship.

"This also gives the internet one last chance to talk about our bromance," he joked.

He also spoke glowingly of Biden.

ME: Joe, about halfway through the speech, I’m gonna wish you a happy birth--

BIDEN: IT’S MY BIRTHDAY!

ME: Joe.



Happy birthday to @JoeBiden, my brother and the best vice president anybody could have. pic.twitter.com/sKbXjNiEjH — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 20, 2017

"He's as good a man as God ever created,” he said.

Their families also share a mutual admiration, with four of Biden's granddaughters — Naomi, 27; Finnegan, 22; Maisy, 20; and Natalie, 16 — telling TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager on Wednesday how Obama’s daughters, Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, handled themselves with grace while their dad was president.

"Maisy and I and Natalie and Naomi have had the privilege of being able to see two of our friends navigate eight years of what was really difficult, and they did so, so beautifully," Finnegan Biden said.

"You can only hope to do as well as they did because they just did it so beautifully," Maisy Biden said.