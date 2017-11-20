Barack Obama's birthday message to Joe Biden is so bromance-y

share tweet pin email

We love a good political bromance — and this one just might be the best.

Barack Obama took to Twitter today to send birthday wishes to his former vice president, Joe Biden.

ME: Joe, about halfway through the speech, Iâm gonna wish you a happy birth--

BIDEN: ITâS MY BIRTHDAY!

ME: Joe.



Happy birthday to @JoeBiden, my brother and the best vice president anybody could have. pic.twitter.com/sKbXjNiEjH — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 20, 2017

"Happy birthday to @JoeBiden, my brother and the best vice president anybody could have," Obama wrote.

Biden turned 75 years old today.

Obama also shared a funny snapshot, taken from a State of the Union address, that might perfectly sum up the pair's relationship: Biden is laughing behind Obama as the former president is delivering his speech with a serious expression on his face.

Evan Vucci / AP Joe Biden and Barack Obama in the White House in 2015.

"ME: Joe, about halfway through the speech, I'm gonna wish you a happy birth--; BIDEN: IT'S MY BIRTHDAY!; ME: Joe," he wrote.

It's clear that while their time together in the White House has ended, their friendship is still going strong.

Earlier this month, Biden appeared on TODAY and shared stories about bonding with Obama over their children and grandchildren — and basketball, since the former president once coached the team that both Biden's granddaughter and Obama's daughter played on. Obama was also there for Biden when his late son, Beau, was battling brain cancer, the former vice president revealed.

"He's a generous guy, he's a genuine guy and (former first lady) Michelle is an incredible lady," Biden said.