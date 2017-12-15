Barack Obama was out spreading Christmas cheer to kids in Washington D.C. on Thursday, swapping out the jolly red Santa costume for a cool dad leather jacket and a Santa hat.
The former president showed up with a bag full of gifts for a group of about 50 middle school students who are part of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington.
"There's no better time than the holiday season to reach out and give back to our communities," he wrote on Twitter. "Great to hear from young people at the Boys & Girls Club in DC today."
He shook hands and exchanged smiles with the students and staff for about a half hour, according to The Washington Post.
A video posted by his communications director, Kate Hill, showed the group of excited children gathered around him as he gave them a big smile.
Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have made several surprise visits with students since the end of his time in office.
Last month, Michelle and Britain's Prince Harry had students in disbelief when they showed up unannounced at a Chicago high school.
Obama, who was famous for his way with kids during his two terms, surprised students at Washington's McKinley Tech on their first day of school this year.
